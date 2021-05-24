A few weeks ago, a very interesting project caught our attention on Instagram. In April this year, we saw the first teaser images of an unnamed vehicle based on the Mercedes-AMG GT R. That car is now unveiled as the world’s first AMG GT R Speedster with a unique design and very limited production. Yay!

The amazing two-seater you see in the gallery below was designed by Roland A. Bussink, a private collector, undoubtedly one of the greatest when it comes to Mercedes and Maybach. He commissioned HWA AG to turn his idea into reality and the result is absolutely stunning. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the so-called Bussink GT R SpeedLegend.

Inspired by the SLR Stirling Moss and Mercedes-Benz’s Formula 1 cars, the idea for an open-top AMG GT-R speedster originated about 1.5 years ago. While obviously not an official Mercedes-AMG product, the car at least enjoys the company’s blessing given the close relationship between AMG and HWA AG.

The modifications to the body and its structure are huge. It was not just a job of removing the soft top and replacing the windshield, as the structural integrity of the entire vehicle depends on many different components. Of huge significance for both the aesthetics and the rigidity is the custom Y-shaped Speedbow which runs from the hood to the headrests and resembles the halo used on current F1 cars.

Under the modified skin, there’s a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine carried over from the AMG GT R. You can either have it in original form or tuned to 850 horsepower (634 kilowatts) and 767 pound-feet (1,040 Newton-meters). The unmodified vehicle runs from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in 3.8 seconds, and we expect the more powerful variant to be quicker by a few tenths of a second.

We have to admit it looks and sounds amazing. The bad news for those of you who find it attractive enough to spend a fortune on it is that the production is strictly limited to just five examples. And all five have been sold out already.