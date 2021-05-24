In February this year, Ford announced its plans to phase out the combustion engine from its entire European lineup from 2030. The brand’s model range on the continent will be electrified by 2026, and it seems that Ford will follow a similar strategy in North America. Nothing is official and set in stone yet but the signals coming from the company are very strong.

A new report from Automotive News shines more light on Ford’s plan and while there’s no target date for an EV lineup yet, it’s coming sooner rather than later. The F-150 Lighting was just the tip of the iceberg and the automaker will follow a more aggressive strategy to embrace electrification as quickly as possible.

"I can easily see a point where we'd say, 'Here's the date where we'd be all-electric,' " Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of the Americas and international markets group, told Automotive News. "We're certainly working toward it."

Just about a year ago when Jim Hackett was still Ford’s CEO, the manufacturer had a somewhat less aggressive electrification strategy. With the launch of the F-150 Lightning, plus the early success of the Mustang Mach-E crossover and the upcoming E-Transit, Ford wants to “lead the electric revolution” as Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief product platform and operations officer, said. But again, unlike in Europe, there’s no exact time frame for going all-electric in the US.

"The two markets are in a very different place," Galhotra added. "As that market was maturing and moving in Europe, it was clear at what point we'd be all-electric. I suspect the same thing is happening here; we're just not at that point."

But for now, in the United States, Ford wants to see how the new electric truck will perform on the market. With an aggressive price strategy and very solid capabilities, it “will kind of show where EV adoption really is," as Jim Farley told reporters last week.

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning