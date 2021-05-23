Do you like carbon fiber? Well then, you’re going to love this one-of-one exposed carbon fiber Koenigsegg Regera. Today we get to see Formula One World Champion Nico Rosberg drive this incredibly special Koenigsegg Regera around the streets of Monaco. Sure, the Regera looks very cool standing still but seeing it driven at speed around the hallowed Monaco streets by a Formula One World Champion is even cooler.

Looking at the exterior of this unique Koenigsegg Regera you’re immediately struck by the extensive use of exposed carbon fiber. The owner of this particular Koenigsegg Regera ordered this as one-off trim which forgoes paint and instead showcases the beautiful weave of the carbon fiber used by Koenigsegg.

The Koenigsegg Regera is powered by a unique hybrid drivetrain that doesn’t have a transmission. The hybrid powertrain produces a combined 1,797 horsepower (1340 Kilowatts) that’s to a twin-turbo V8 backed up by three electric motors. The Koenigsegg Regera can skip a transmission since uses electric motors at low speeds and a unique clutch system that engages the combustion engine above 30mph. The interesting tech means the Koenigsegg Regera is lighter without a transmission and quicker since there’s no shifting required to put down power.

The Koenigsegg Regera pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with a plug-in hybrid car and shows the performance potential for this potent setup. The Regera can accelerate from 0 to 62mph in only 2.8 seconds and on to 124 mph in only 6.4 seconds.

So, what does former Formula One driver Nico Rosberg think of the Koenigsegg Regera? Well based on his driving reactions it appears he is quite smitten but this incredible hybrid hypercar seems to bend the rules of physics.