The sad truth about hypercars is the owners who never drive them. Luckily today we have a very rare opportunity to watch an incredibly rare Bugatti Centodieci lap the Nürburgring. Driving a car with this level of performance on the Ring requires a high level of driver skill and a little bit of courage. Now sit back and relax, if you can, and watch the superb Bugatti Centodieci thrashed on the Nurburgring.

The Bugatti Centodieci was created to pay homage to the Bugatti EB110 hypercar of the 1990s. This unique Bugatti is based on the Chiron but features unique exterior styling and a massive price tag of around $9 million. There are only 10 Bugatti Centodieci in the world which makes it one of the most exclusive and exciting vehicles on earth.

It’s rare to see a Bugatti Centodieci in the flesh let alone ride in one a full pace on the Nürburgring. Luckily Youtuber and Nürburgring legend Misha Charoudin takes us along for this once-in-a-lifetime ride.

The Bugatti Centodieci is powered by an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine that produces 1,578 horsepower (1,176 Kilowatts). This monstrous engine is a high point in the world of internal combustion engines and one of the most powerful vehicles ever built. Power is sent through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that puts the power to the pavement via an all-wheel-drive system.

So how does the Bugatti Centodieci perform on the Nürburgring? Based on this lap footage it’s nothing short of sensational. You may think the Bugatti Centodieci is a garage queen with an impressive stat sheet and nothing else, but that’s very far from the truth. The Bugatti Centodieci is a true performer in the real world and is ready for the track for anyone brave enough to take on the challenge.