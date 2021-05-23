Beyond the ridiculous grilles of the new BMW M3 and M4, these two machines offer more ridiculous performance – but in a good way. And part of the elation that comes with these two models is BMW keeping faith with rear-wheel drive and manual transmission while increasing the power figures at lengths.

These are the perfect recipes for the ultimate drift machines, which is the subject of BMW M's latest upload on YouTube. Called the Definitive BMW M3 and M4 Drift Test, it's basically just a video of two blokes having fun with these Bimmers.

Gallery: 2021 BMW M3

75 Photos

Behind the wheel of the ultimate 3 Series and 4 Series are the Red Bull Driftbrothers: Elias and Johannes Hountondji. If you're into the said motorsport, these two don't need an introduction. The cars, of course, are the latest new G80 M3 and G82 M4 – both in their launch colors: Isle of Man Green metallic on the M3 and Sao Paulo Yellow on the M4.

Taken at the Hockenheimring, the Hountondjis obviously had so much fun going sideways with the M models, whether it's the two-door or the four-door. They commended how a road-legal street car aced their expectations, which isn't surprising at all.

Of note, the BMW M3 and M4 come with an M Drift Analyzer, which records the duration of a drift, distance covered, and the line and angle, displaying a final rating on the Control Display after each drift. BMW M developer Thomas joined the two at the end for a short chit-chat and to give them a rundown of their performance as seen through the nifty feature.

Truth is, the M3 and M4 may be controversial because of their polarizing looks, but beyond the design, I believe BMW fans wouldn't have anything to complain about these two in terms of performance.