Can the Tesla Model S beat out its toughest competition from Germany in a drag race? The Tesla Model S has become an internet sensation over the past couple of years thanks to its unbelievable drag racing performance. The Tesla Model S single-handedly transform public opinion about EVs from eco-friendly appliances to blisteringly quick luxury products. Now Porsche and Audi want a piece of the Model S’s market share, but can they compete?

In case you’re unaware Porsche and Audi are both parts of Volkswagen Group, which is a massive organization that owns some of the most prestigious brands on earth. One benefit to owning multiple brands is the ability to amortize the cost of new product development across multiple product portfolios.

In this particular case, the Porsche Taycan drivetrain and technology are used in the Audi RS E-Tron electric vehicle. Between both products, several subtle nuances alter the driving experience ever so slightly but under their skin, they’re more similar than you’d think. That’s ok because the styling changes alone are enough to warrant the existence of both of these exciting new EVs.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo and Audi RS E-Tron GT both use the same electric motors and battery packs however, power output is not identical. The Porsche Taycan puts down 687 horsepower (512 Kilowatts) while the Audi RS E-Tron GT can only muster 647 horsepower (482 Kilowatts). This power deficit all comes down to branding hierarchy.

The Tesla Model S Performance is the top dog at Tesla and doesn’t have to deal with branding politics. This means the Model S performance puts out a massive 778 horsepower (580 Kilowatts) which makes it by far the most powerful car in this race.

Which EV luxury sedan is the king of the drag strip? Let’s find out.