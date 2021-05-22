Time and again, we've seen several versions of armored Mercedes-AMG G63 SUVs. We're not exactly sure why (maybe because of the G63's association with mafias?), but we guess the boxy shape makes for a great and easy platform for armor plating.

We've seen Inkas had its hand on bulletproofing a G-Wagen, while Armored Guard also tried its thing on one. The German tuner Mansory also made one and turned the off-road-ready SUV into a luxury cocoon.

Gallery: Mansory Mercedes-AMG G63 Armored

16 Photos

Of course, another German also had a field day in adding ballistic protection to a G63 and it comes in the name of Brabus. The tuning firm, which has been known to create devilish creations of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, launched its Invicto line last year and it comes in three flavors: Pure, Luxury, and Mission. The example featured in the Supercar Blondie video on this page is the Mission trim, and the tour should show you all the stuff its hefty price tag comes with.

Of note, the Brabus Invicto G-Wagen comes with VR6 ballistic resistance with an option to upgrade to VR6 Plus ERV (Explosion Resistant Vehicle) for added protection. Inside, the Invicto Mission trim comes with vest-compatible seats as it is meant to escort VIPs under "special target groups."

The added protection on this SUV pads 2,205 pounds (1,000 kilograms) into its weight, but at least the beating heart inside the bonnet has been given an upgrade as well. The Brabus B40S-800 performance kit takes care of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that propels this heavy machine, and it can now produce 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and 737 lb-ft of torque (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque.

Watch the video tour atop this page so you'd know what to expect – just in case you're in the market for an indestructible and impenetrable SUV that can also go off-road.