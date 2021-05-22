First thought to arrive as a 2021 model year, the Chevy Equinox RS enters the lineup as a sportier take on the automaker's second best-selling model. For 2022, the pricing of the Equinox RS has now been revealed, courtesy of dealer order guides in the hands of CarsDirect.

According to the report, the Equinox RS trim will start at $31,295 for the front-wheel-drive model, while opting for the all-wheel drivetrain will ask for $32,895. Just as previously announced, this pricing puts the Equinox RS in between the LT and range-topping Premier trims, with the latter carrying a starting price of $32,195.

The Chevy Equinox RS trim differs from the rest of the Chevy Equinox range with its blacked-out styling, seen on most of the accents like the bowties, badges, roof rails, quad exhaust tips, and the set of 19-inch alloy wheels. The meshed grille also gets a glossy blacked-out treatment. Inside, the cabin gets red stitches for added sporty pizzazz, as with most RS trims within the Chevy lineup.

It's important to note that the 2022 Equinox lineup will receive a price cut as compared to the outgoing 2021 model year. With the base L trim level leaving the lineup for the model year update, the LS will start at $26,995, a decrease from the $27,595 of the outgoing 2021 model. The top-spec Equinox Premier, on the other hand, will have a starting price of $32,195, down $500 from $32,695.

With that said, if you're planning to buy an Equinox this year, it would be wise to hold off that purchase until the 2022 model arrives, saving you a few bucks. But of course, don't hesitate to shop around for better deals as incentives and discounts could offset the sticker prices.

All the prices mentioned here are inclusive of a $1,195 destination charge.