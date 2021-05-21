Not rain, nor wind, nor the laws of physics will keep Land Rover test drivers from thrashing the new Range Rover at the Green Hell. The beefy SUV made another appearance for Automotive Mike on YouTube, who also braved the elements to bring us this footage of the large people mover tackling the Nürburgring.

In this instance, tackling is a rather appropriate reference. The Range Rover isn't exactly a small vehicle – watching it lumber between corners does conjure images of a linebacker trying to rush the quarterback in American football. It's not the first time we've seen the new Range Rover in such action, but the motions seem a bit more amplified this time around. Side-to-side movement is still impressively controlled, but whoa Nellie does that SUV bob up and down like a sailboat in a hurricane under acceleration and braking.

Perhaps this test vehicle has its rollbar removed? We can't tell, as the windows are tinted and there's still quite a bit of camo covering the side glass. It's also possible this round of track testing features different drive modes, because hey, some drivers may want to carve smooth pavement in an off-road setting. It's part of the testing process, after all.

We know the next-gen Range Rover's exterior makeover will be more on the modest side, but the interior should be a sea of technology with digital screens and capacitive sensors. The SUV will also get the MLA platform which has the capability for electrification, but this particular test vehicle is definitely not using electricity as its primary source of power. When the track is dry, there's no missing the tire squeal followed by the accelerative music of a throaty V8. Whether it's the familiar 5.0-liter or the 4.4-liter borrowed from BMW remains to be seen.

Speaking of being seen, we shouldn't have much longer to wait for full Range Rover disclosure. The next-gen SUV is expected to debut in the second half of 2021 for the 2022 model year.