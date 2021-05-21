Look at 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pricing, and you’ll notice a strange pattern. Each of the prices so far available end with $74 – $39,974, $52,974, and $90,474. And no, it’s not some strange accounting accommodation because of a weirdly priced bolt. It was a deliberate decision by Ford that celebrates the F-Series’ long history, and it’s one of the truck’s first Easter Eggs.

The $74 in the price celebrates the 74 years since Ford first introduced the F-Series truck in 1948. In 2021, 1948 is 73 years in the past, though the new Lightning won’t arrive until the 2022 model year, so the math checks out.

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pricing Easter Egg

4 Photos

“When it arrives in mid-2022, it will be the smartest truck we’ve ever built packed with 74 years of earned tough truck experience,” said Darren Palmer, general manager battery electric vehicles at Ford. “Our price strategy is a nod to this legacy and marks the moment in time when the future generation of America’s best-selling truck went electric.”

The Lightning does indeed chart a new path for the popular pickup, and it seems customers are eager for the tech-packed model. Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted this morning that there have been 44,500 reservations made since the truck’s introduction on Wednesday night. That’s more than doubled since yesterday, with Ford only asking consumers for a $100 deposit.

The 2022 Lightning is expected to go on sale next spring, offering up to 300 miles (482 kilometers) of range and 563 horsepower (420 kilowatts) with the extended-range (ER) battery. A standard-range (SR) battery offers 230 miles (370 km) and 426 hp (318 km). Both batteries deliver 775 pound-feet (1,051 Newton-meters) of torque. The quickest Lightning will hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds.

Customers will get more than potent electrical performance as the truck is packed with technology. Higher Lightning trims receive Ford’s 15.5-inch touchscreen and Sync 4A infotainment system offered in the Mustang Mach-E, and it’ll be able to receive over-the-air software updates. The truck is even capable of power your home in the event of a blackout.