The Kia Seltos arrived in the US for the 2021 model year, but the company is already giving it a few tweaks. Two new reports from Cars Direct, which obtained a dealer order guide, details the changes. The stylish crossover will receive the brand’s new badging along with a new Nightfall Edition trim. Kia will also discontinue the 1.6-liter turbocharged Seltos S offering as well.

The new Nightfall Edition, which starts at $27,865 and includes the $1,175 destination charge, adds the expected visual upgrades that come with such a trim. There are no images yet of the the newt rim. It receives 18-inch matte black wheels, a black radiator grille, black roof rails, and black side sills. The Nightfall Edition is also the cheapest Seltos trim available with the model’s 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which pairs with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. However, according to Cars Direct, it is $1,100 more expensive than the outgoing S Turbo trim, with both sporting similar standard equipment.

The other changes coming to the 2022 Seltos are far less dramatic, though it could make differentiating Seltos trims difficult. The automaker will remove the trim badging from the rear of the vehicle. The 2022 Seltos will also receive Kia’s new badging as part of the company’s ongoing rebranding effort. The new logo is much more upscale in design than the outgoing one as the company continues to refine its product lineup. Another upgrade to the 2022 model will be the addition of automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and more as standard.

Kia unveiled the Seltos in late 2019 for the 2021 model year as an affordable compact crossover. It had a starting price of $21,990 when it first arrived. Those who don’t opt for the all-wheel-drive Nightfall Edition with the turbocharged engine will get the less-powerful 2.0-liter mill that makes 146 hp (109 kW). It’s not clear when the 2022 Seltos crossovers will hit dealers, but it shouldn’t be too long.