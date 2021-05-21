It’s been over three years since Tesla revealed the second-generation Roadster. It was supposed to hit the road last year, but it has yet to materialize. It’s now expected to arrive for the 2022 model year, but until then, one is on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum with an interesting plaque that reveals a startling zero-to-60 mile-per-hour time of 1.1 seconds when equipped with the SpaceX package.

Musk took to Twitter to confirm the revelation, saying that it’s possible with “the SpaceX rocket thruster option package.” The Roadster will allegedly use cold air thrusters, supplied by compressed air tanks with the thrusters hidden behind the license plate, that’ll help propel the all-wheel-drive sports to cruising speeds. Without the package, Tesla claims the car should be able to hit 60 mph (96 kilometers per hour) in 1.9 seconds, which is still quite astonishing.

Gallery: Tesla Roadster

39 Photos

Musk has made a lot of promises with the Roadster, claiming the car will offer 620 miles (998 kilometers of range) with its tri-motor configuration – one in the front and two in the pack that will power all four wheels. The power and range will come from a 250-kilowatt-hour battery. When Tesla revealed it in 2017, the company said the car would offer 7,375 pound-feet (10,000 Newton-meters) of torque and that it’d hit 100 mph (160 kph) in 4.2 seconds, which is quicker than most cars to 60. It’d complete the quarter-mile in 8.8 seconds.

All that performance won’t be cheap, as the car will be capable of reaching speeds over 250 mph (402 kph). The base Roadster starts at $200,000 with the Founders Series car, of which only 1,000 will be made, costing $250,000 each. Tesla required $50,000 to reserve one, and it could be a stunning performance car when it arrives. The new Tesla Roadster is on display at the Petersen museum through June 2, 2021.