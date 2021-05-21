The Volkswagen Group's MEB platform already has already underpinned a swoopy SUV as the Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback is joining the conventionally shaped electric Q4 from day one. The VW core brand has teased its equivalent version, the ID.5, prior to an official debut scheduled to take place before the end of 2021. Meanwhile, Skoda is also putting the finishing touches on a similar version of the Enyaq.

The electric SUV's derivative was originally spotted back in September 2020 and once again in December with half of the camouflage removed. Fast forward to this week, the Enyaq GT (name not confirmed) has been caught yet again, and this time around, the disguise is completely gone. You'll have to excuse the quality of the photo as it must've been taken with the first phone to boast a camera.

We've seen those nifty two-tone wheels on the Sportline version of the regular Enyaq where the alloys measure 21 inches. Skoda is likely giving the "coupe" version the full-blown RS treatment as it's doing for the standard model to mirror the all-wheel-drive, dual-motor ID.4 GTX with nearly 300 electrified horses and 460 Newton-meters (340 pound-feet) of torque.

The GT model must've been long approved by Skoda's head honchos considering the Vision iV concept that preceded the production Enyaq had a similar silhouette. That shape is now about to be applied to a road-going electric SUV, which logic tells us will command a premium over the donor vehicle.

It won't be Skoda's first coupe-SUV to hit the market as the Kamiq GT and Kodiaq GT follow the same formula in China. However, this will be the first global model of its kind and will have a significantly more sloped roofline than the two regional ICE-powered models. The official premiere could take place in the coming weeks or months.