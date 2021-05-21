Just a few days ago, we learned that Alfa Romeo will be given at least 10 years of investments to prove it can be profitable. The Italian brand currently sells just two cars - the Giulia and Stelvio, but two new crossovers are set to join the lineup relatively soon. It turns out Alfa’s new boss wants even more new models.

If we assume the two new SUVs will significantly improve the brand’s cashflow, its image is probably going to benefit more from a new sports car. Thankfully, in a recent interview, Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato declared he has a strong desire to bring back fabled sports car names from the marque’s past as these could boost the passion synonymous with Alfa.

“I’m very interested in the GTV,” he said during the launch of the new Giulia GTA and GTAm in Italy. “There is no statement or announcement at this stage, but I’m just giving you a personal feeling that I’m very interested in the GTV. I also love the Duetto. Allow me to bring Alfa Romeo to a certain level of economic performance, and then we speak.”

Obviously, this is not a confirmation of any kind, though it’s good to see positive signals from the brand’s new top brass. And if the Tonale and Brennero high-riding models bring fresh money to Alfa’s bank account, it seems more than likely that there will be a surprise of some sort in the future. Just don’t expect it soon.

“Again, I emphasise that there is no announcement at this stage, but the GTV … Gran Turismo Veloce … I’m very interested in this concept,” Imparato explained.

Alfa Romeo discontinued the last GTV in 2005 when it was replaced by the then brand new Brera. In 1998, Jeremy Clarkson described the GTV as "one of the best sport cars of its time," though with about 41,700 deliveries over a 10+ year production run, the overall sales didn’t support that.