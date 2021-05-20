Stellantis’ Drive for Design contest continues FCA’s tradition for the ninth year, which encourages high schoolers to pursue automotive design by tasking them to draw futuristic vehicles. Today, the automaker announced this year’s winners, asking students to design an electrified Jeep, and they don’t disappoint. Twelfth grader Vincent Piaskowski, a former second- and third-place winner from Michigan, took the top honor with his Jeep Grand Teton.

Rocco Morales, a Michigan 10th grader, took second, with Californian and 12th grader Alex Wang taking third. Entries came in from all over the country before being judged by members of the Stellantis North American design team. Piaskowski receives a Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 and a one-on-one portfolio review with Design Chief Ralph Gilles and Head of Ram Trucks and Mopar Design Mark Trostle.

Gallery: Stellantis 9th Annual Drive For Design Contest Winners

3 Photos

Second and third place get an Apple iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, and a one-on-one portfolio review with Trostle. All three winners will receive a live virtual demo from the Stellantis design team and a scholarship to College for Creative Studies four-week virtual summer program.

“What’s exciting about this competition now is that we’re seeing previous students enter, but with notable improvements from the previous years,” said Trostle. “Students are digging deep and focusing their attention not only on the details, but the thought process of automotive design. It’s encouraging and exciting to see young artists take this competition seriously.”

Piaskowski designed a boxy SUV with sharp lines, an upright face with Jeep’s iconic seven-slot grille, and a wild greenhouse shape that blends into the trapezoidal rear hatch. It looks long, low, and wide. Morales designed a two-seat buggy called Crazy Horse with an opening windshield, big tires, and plenty of ground clearance. Wang designed what looks like an expedition vehicle with a cab-forward design and a truck bed at the rear. The future of automotive designs looks bright.