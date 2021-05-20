Ford introduced the 2022 F-150 Lightning to a lot of fanfare last night, unveiling the all-electric pickup with a sub-$40,000 price tag, minus the destination and delivery charge. It’s an incredible price tag considering the technology inside. However, not every market will enjoy such an affordable price as Canadian customers will be paying quite a bit more to get in a Lightning, at least for now.

Ford’s Canadian consumer site shows the Lightning starting at CA$68,000 ($56,352 at today’s exchange rates). That’s quite a bit higher than the US’s $39,974; however, Canadian customers will be buying a well-appointed XLT variant. In the US, the XLT starts at $52,974 (CA$63,923), which is still several thousand dollars cheaper than the Canadian variant, though there’s one important caveat about the price difference. The Canadian XLT comes equipped with more standard features, Ford Canada told Motor1.com.

The Canadian Lightning XLT comes with Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist 2.0, heated front seats, power down tailgate, LED box lighting with zone lighting, 20-inch dark carbonized gray aluminum wheels, rain-sensing wipers, and Ford’s 9.6-kW Pro Power Onboard generator system. Canadians wanting a cheaper Lightning will have to wait for the commercial-oriented version that Ford said is coming, though specifications are not available yet. It will start at CA$58,000 ($48,065), which is still more than the $39,974 entry-level commercial-oriented F-150 that will be available stateside.

The F-150 Lightning arrives with two battery pack choices – standard-range or extended-range. The SR version offers 426 horsepower (318 kilowatts), while the ER variant produces a menacing 563 hp (420 kW). Both lay down 775 pound-feet (1,051 Newton-meters) of torque. The truck can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds, though its road-going performance is only part of its feature set. It can also power your home for up to three days in the event of a blackout, and that’s just the start of the truck’s neat features.