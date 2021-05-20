UPDATE: Audi responded to our question with the following statement: "Some of the design features outlined in the Competition Plus packages will be coming to the US for the 2022 model year."

The 2022 Audi A4, A5, Q7, and Q8 are getting more style in Europe with the introduction of the S Line Competition and S Line Competition Plus packages for them.

The Competition Plus pack uses the S Line exterior equipment but augments it with black components for the grille, including the gills, frame, and Audi rings. The mirror caps and door inlays have a carbon-fiber finish. There are red brake calipers, and puddle lamps project the S logo on the ground.

Gallery: Audi 2022 A4, A5, Q7, Q8 Competition And Competition Plus Trims

69 Photos

On the Q8, the option makes portions of the grille a gloss black finish and adds carbon elements to the bumper.

As standard, the Competition Plus pack equips both models with 21-inch wheels. As an upgrade, Q7 customers can get 22-inch wheels, and Q8 buyers can select 23-inch pieces.

Inside, the package includes a carbon insert on the gearshift. As an option, there's red decorative stitching on the seats and steering wheel.

With this equipment, the Q7 will cost €78,170, and the Q8 will be €84,500.

Audi will also introduce S Line Competition and Competition Plus packs for the A4 and A5. On the A4, the S Line Competition includes a blacked-out grille and front splitter from the S4. The sedan rides on 19-inch wheels. The Competition Plus adds LED headlights, black mirror caps, and illuminated door sills.

The setup for each package is similar on the A5, except for the coupe coming with 20-inch wheels.

They'll be available in Germany this summer. On the A4, the S Line Competition will be €38,250, and the S Line Competition Plus will go for €45,400. For the A5, they are €43,200 and €49,600 respectively.

Motor1.com has a message out to Audi of America to find out whether the company intends to sell these packages on the models in the US.