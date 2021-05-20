Approximately a year after its online debut, Acura’s most powerful Type S model in history is finally going on sale. The 2021 TLX Type S is here and available to order with a starting price of $52,300 (MSRP) excluding destination and handling fee. This puts the performance sedan in a very competitive position against its direct rivals but we’ll get to that in a minute.

For an additional $800, Acura will also sell you the TLX Type S with upgraded wheels and summer tires, bringing the price to $53,100. Regardless of whether you opt for the performance package or not, the sedan comes powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine good for 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque. The power reaches all four wheels through an AWD system with “true” torque vectoring.

Getting back to the model’s competitors, the TLX Type S plays in a crowded segment full of very solid options. Acura’s entry seems very well priced compared to its German rivals, though there are other models in the segment that are more affordable in their base form. Take a look at the table below comparing the 2021 TLX Type S to competitor prices.

Model MSRP (before destination) Engine and power Acura TLX Type S $52,300 3.0 V6, 355 Horsepower BMW M340i xDrive $56,700 3.0 l6, 382 Horsepower Audi S4 $49,900 3.0 V6, 349 Horsepower Mercedes-AMG C43 $56,500 3.0 V6, 385 Horsepower Lexus IS 350 F Sport AWD $44,950 3.5 V6, 311 Horsepower Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti AWD $48,200 2.0 l4, 280 Horsepower Genesis G70 3.3T AWD $44,200 3.3 V6, 365 Horsepower

Acura has also released data about the performance sedan’s fuel consumption. The combined EPA rating is 21 miles per gallon with 19 mpg city and 25 mpg highway ratings. As a reminder, the V6 engine in the TLX Type S is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Now available to order, the model comes with a selection of six available exterior colors and three interior options. New and exclusive to the sports sedan is the Tiger Eye Pearl paint and Orchid leather interior combo.

Gallery: 2021 Acura TLX