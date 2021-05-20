There's certainly no shortage of teasers for the Volkswagen T7 Multivan as the company's commercial division has been releasing short previews of the people carrier for weeks on end. The latest episode reiterates the all-new van will adopt a plug-in hybrid setup for the very first time, one that will come along with a pure EV mode.

The Multivan eHybrid starts without sipping any gasoline and continues in zero-emissions mode at low speeds. If the battery runs out of juice or the vehicle reaches a higher velocity, the combustion engine kicks in to handle the workload. Speaking of the battery, it's mounted in the underbody and thus saves space inside the cabin while also lowering the T7's center of gravity.

Gallery: 2022 Volkswagen T7 Multivan teasers

14 Photos

VW doesn't go into details about the PHEV system the new Multivan will use, but with the vehicle being based on the MQB platform, the hardware could be adapted from other mechanically related models. Expect a turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline engine to work with an electric motor and deliver 242 horsepower (180 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque as seen in the Golf GTE, Audi A3 Sportback 45 TFSI e, Skoda Octavia RS iV, and the Cupra Leon e-Hybrid.

The VW Group also has a lesser specification of this PHEV setup with 201 hp (150 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) for the Golf eHybrid, Octavia iV, and the other MQB-based compact offerings. Both setups share the same 1.4 TSI engine, a 13-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, and a six-speed DSG specifically engineered for hybrid applications.

Considering the Multivan eHybrid will be larger and therefore heavier, it would make sense to use the more powerful configuration of the PHEV setup. That's especially true considering the T7 will host up to seven people inside, so it will certainly need the extra muscle. Much like the Golf eHybrid/GTE and the rest of the electrified MQB gang, it too will feature a front-wheel-drive layout.

The wraps are coming off next month when we'll get to see the revamped Multivan exclusively with an automatic transmission and an electric handbrake. It's getting individual seats across the three rows and a nifty table that slides fore and aft and doubles as a center console. A massive dual-pane sunroof has been previewed in previous teasers, along with a Golf-like dashboard.