Volkswagen has found success with its Basecamp concepts, which take regular VW models and adds a host of neat accessories. The company did it with the 2019 Atlas to great success, and now it’s doing it for the Taos, revealing the Taos Basecamp Concept that previews a future accessories package. Many of the upgrades enhance the crossover’s visual appeal to look a bit tougher than it really is.

The Taos Basecamp Concept was designed by the VW Design Team in Oxnard, California, with the modifications designed to take the crossover off-road. This is achieved with H&R Special Springs LP to raise the suspension, which helps fit the custom Traverse MX wheels wrapped in Falken Widepeak A/T Trail tires. On top is a custom Thule Canyon XT roof basket that features integrated off-road LED lighting from Baja Designs. Inside, the crossover receives a Polytec Group customers cargo divider that can hold an assortment of gear.

Gallery: Volkswagen Taos Basecamp Concept

Helping the Taos stand out is the unique color scheme, which is finished in Waimea blue with orange accents around the entire vehicle. Adding contrast to the bright colors are the silver rocker cladding band matte black hood and roof. Other exterior modifications include aggressive front and rear fenders flares that feature integrated splash guards, lower door skit plates, and a custom front grille badge.

VW revealed the Taos for the US market, which is set to arrive for the 2022 model year back in late 2020. It sorta-kinda replaces the Golf that has left the US market, though the high-performance Golf trims remain on sale here. It’s a simple design that benefits from the Basecamp Concept accessories. The standard engine is a turbocharged 1.5-liter unit that makes 158 horsepower (117 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 Newton-meters) of torque. Power routes through either an eight-speed automaker or a seven-speed dual-clutch that’s available with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.