If you're looking to travel the country in old-school style, then check out this rare 1969 Blue Bird Wanderlodge RV that RM Sotheby's currently has available for auction online.

This Wanderlodge has quite a story behind it. Executives from the Stroehmann Brothers Pennsylvania Dutch Bakeries special-ordered the RV with a unique floorplan. The layout included a twin dinette, refrigerator, stand-alone freezer, two 60 gallon-water tanks, and two twin beds in the back. The cost of this was $48,000 in 1968, the equivalent of $369,412 in 2021 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator.

Gallery: 1969 Blue Bird Wanderlodge Auction

The company's shareholders were not happy about this huge expenditure and forced the business to sell the RV after its delivery in 1969. The next owner kept the Wanderlodge for decades, including taking it to the Daytona 500 every year from 1970 and 1999, according to the auction listing. The person selling it now is the rig's third owner.

The interior is still largely original, except for quality-of-life improvements like modern LED lighting. It now has Coleman HVAC units and a 6.5-kilowatt Onan generator. A restoration in 2009 and 2010 included stripping the exterior down to bare metal and repainting the body.

The interior styling conjures feelings of nostalgia. It's easy to imagine rolling down the Interstate watching vehicles from the 1970s and '80s pass from the view out of the big windows.

Power comes from a 391-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) Ford V8 and runs through a six-speed automatic.

The auction ends May 26. As of this writing, there are no bids on the Wanderlodge. It starts at $20,000. The sale includes original factory documents and correspondence, in addition to lots of period photographs of previous owners enjoying the RV.