Few cars are as stirring to drive as the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The 991.2 version delights petrolheads with a flat-six that revs to the stratosphere, coupled with a slick-shifting PDK sending upwards of 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) to the rear wheels. With a 0-60 time in the low-three-second range and a top speed just shy of 200 mph, it's a supercar in every sense of the word. And for at least one speed-loving grandma, it's a fountain of youth.

Don't believe us? Just click play on the above video from MattyB727 - Car Videos on YouTube. Unfortunately, we have no information regarding this senior-citizen driver so we don't know her exact age or how she came to embrace the thrill of lapping a GT3 RS at Italy's famous Monza circuit. Do the details really matter though? The video tells us all we need to know, starting with this wonderful woman prepping for the drive in her Porsche racing suit. After donning a face mask and helmet with a HANS device attached, she climbs in and heads out for some open track tomfoolery.

From there, the camera jumps trackside where we see this granny absolutely thrashing the GT3 RS for all it's worth. This is a car capable not only of great speed, but extreme braking and cornering and we see all of the above happen down Monza's front straight into the first chicane. She holds a very aggressive line through the twists, then pegs the RS full throttle and it sure sounds like she shifts right at redline. And the video continues from there with several more action shots featuring the world's coolest senior lady showing no mercy to both tarmac and tires. Friends, this is how you age but not grow old.

With a new Porsche 911 GT3 in the mix and the next RS coming soon, here's hoping we see more of this forever-young racer in action very soon.