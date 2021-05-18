Here is the refreshed grille for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, as discovered by GM Authority but re-published with permission. It shouldn't be too long before we see the whole updated truck in the metal.

The image appears to come from a design sketch for the truck. In comparison to the current design, has an enlarged mesh grille in the center of the grille, and the "Chevrolet" name is now above it.

The lower section is completely different. The opening is in the center, which forces the foglights to move inward compared to the current design. Rather than the current vertical inlets along the side, trapezoidal holes are on each side.

Instead of the current split headlights, the new design uses a bracket-shape design that connects the upper and lower sections. Judging by the drawing, the light is separated into three sections. The largest one on top is probably the actual headlight, and the lamp on the side is possibly the turn signal.

The spy shots of the updated Silverado's development don't provide a good look at the rear. We're expecting new taillights but not much else. For 2021, the Silverado adopted the Multi-Flex tailgate.

Inside, the Silverado reportedly gets major tech upgrades and likely looks a lot like the latest Suburban. A teaser image of the refreshed Sierra Denali shows it adopting a digital gauge cluster. High-end trims of the Silverado could get this screen, too.

Spy photos also show that Chevy is developing a rugged ZR2 version of the updated Silverado. Mechanically, it reportedly gains Multimatic DSSV dampers, a lifted ride height, skid plate, and locking differentials at both ends. Visually, there would be parts to allow for improved approach and departure angles. The powerplant is reportedly the same 6.2-liter V8 available in other grades of the Silverado.