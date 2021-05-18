The summer of 2019 feels like a lifetime ago, a different era almost, but that’s when Bugatti introduced the Centodieci at Pebble Beach. The EB110 homage and celebratory model for Bugatti’s centennial won’t reach customers until 2022, with prototype production begining in February of this year. However, new spy shots show the hypercar out testing for the first time as it tackles the Nurburgring race track.

The spy shots don’t reveal anything we haven’t seen before. The new Bugatti has all the hallmarks of the brand’s new design language, though the EB110 influences are quite prominent. The front end features a smaller horseshoe flanked by trisected air intakes. Gone is Bugatti’s C-shaped B-pillar, which is replaced by five diamond-shaped air intakes. These intakes help feed the 8.0-liter W16 engine, the brand’s most powerful interpretation of the mill. The rear is where the new Bugatti diverges from its EB110 influence, with unique taillights and stacked exhaust pipes.

Gallery: Bugatti Centodieci Spy Photos

38 Photos

The engine, which is visible beneath the glass, makes an astonishing 1,600 horsepower (1,176 kilowatts). Bugatti says the hypercar can hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 2.3 seconds while completing the run to 200 kph (124 mph) in 6.1 seconds. Three hundred kph (186 mph) happens in 13.1 seconds. Bugatti limited the car’s top speed to 380 kph (236 mph). Helping the car’s performance is a weight reduction – the company cut 20 kilograms (44 pounds) by using a lightweight windshield wiper and special side mirrors.

This isn’t a car you’ll be able to buy once it’s available. Bugatti will build just 10 examples of the Centodieci, and each has already been sold. It has an €8 million starting price ($9.76 million at current exchange rates), and that price doesn’t include the VAT, though it’s not like any of that matters to those buying it. Bugatti Centodieci deliveries are expected to begin next year.