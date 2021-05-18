The 2022 GMC Hummer EV will allegedly weigh a scale-shattering 9,046 pounds (4,103 kilograms), according to the site GM Trucks. If this is accurate, then the model would outweigh heavy-duty versions of the Sierra.

As a reference, GMC's official specs indicate a Sierra 3500HD with four-wheel drive, dually rear axle, and diesel engine weighs 8,300 pounds (3,765 kilograms). That's a difference of 746 pounds (338 kilograms) compared to the Hummer EV's alleged weight.

To overcome so many pounds, the three-motor Hummer EV makes an estimated 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) and around 800 pound-feet (1,085 Newton-meters) of torque. This is allegedly enough power to get the truck to 60 miles per hour in just 3 seconds.

Despite the hefty weight and ample power, GMC estimates the Hummer EV would have a range of over 350 miles (563 kilometers). It uses the new Ultium battery technology, but the company isn't discussing the capacity yet. The packs can support 50 to 200 kilowatt hours.

For off-roading, the Hummer EV has a highly adaptable suspension. In the standard mode, there is a 10.1-inch (257-millimeter) ground clearance. The Terrain mode lifts the truck to 11.9 inches (302 millimeters). When the conditions get really tough, there's the Extract mode that provides 15.9 inches (404 millimeters) of clearance.

The Hummer EV will go on sale this fall with an asking price of $112,595. All of the initial examples will have a white exterior and Lunar Horizon grey interior. These models will come with all of the available features, including the Infinity Roof removable panels, adaptive dampers, and Super Cruise. They'll also have the Extreme Off-Road Package that will include underbody armor, rock sliders, and 35-inch tires.