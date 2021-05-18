We pretty much have shown you tons of motorhomes in the past, but small ones really pique our interest basically because of their creative use of space. A trailer called Mobi X offers a full kitchen and sleeping for six people with its minute dimensions, while a Mini-based motorhome called Wildgoose once surfaced over two years ago.

But among those clever ideas for going off-the-grid, this concept we caught in Behance is probably the cutest and should definitely happen. Meet, the Microlino Camper Concept, created by Product and Interior Designer Ozan Kayikci from Istanbul, Turkey.

Gallery: Microlino Camper Concept

6 Photos

Now, before you exhaust all efforts to find ways to buy this product, let us remind you that this is a concept at this point. The Microlino EV that this is based on hasn't even hit production, with a promise to deliver by the end of the year.

Regardless, the aesthetic of this tiny camper is enough for us to wish it's real, but wait until you see what it offers beyond its cuteness.

In its minute dimensions, the Microlino Camper Concept packs an inflatable tent at the front and a small portable kitchen at the rear, which retracts when not in use. With Microlino's seating for two, this is a perfect date idea, especially for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. There's even a provision for a pair of foldable chairs that you and your partner can use outdoors.

If the Microlino is any indication, this small camper should reach up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) in one single charge it was real, and it can be charged in a regular socket in four hours. It should also have a maximum speed of 90 kilometers per hour (56 miles per hour).

Then again, that's an if at this point.