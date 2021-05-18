The Artura may seem just like yet another McLaren supercar with a familiar design but it’s much more than that under the skin. It’s actually the brand’s first model to ride on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which can be best described as a complex carbon fiber puzzle consisting of more than 500 single pieces of carbon combined into 72 pre-forms. And that’s just the monocoque, which is a small piece of the big picture.

The Woking-based supercar manufacturer has released additional tech details about the Artura, following the car’s official debut in February this year. The lengthy press release focuses on the lightweight construction of the hybrid super with interesting details such as the electrical harness, which is 10 percent lighter than the harness in a 720S. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though, with the final result being that the Artura weighs in at 3,303 pounds (or 3,075 pounds dry) despite its hybrid powertrain. To put that number into perspective, the 720S Coupe weighs 3,167 lbs.

McLaren is also very proud of its all-new V6 engine. Designed and built from the ground up, the 3.0-liter unit is very compact in dimensions thanks to a short overall design and turbochargers positioned centrally within the 120-degree V of the cylinder banks. The compact V6 leaves more room in the engine bay for cooling and weighs just 353 pounds, around 110 pounds lighter than McLaren’s older V8.

The combustion engine is supported by an electric motor located within the transmission bell housing. It generates 94 horsepower (70 kilowatts) and 166 pound-feet (225 Newton-meters) of torque for a grand total of 671 hp (500 kW) and 593 lb-ft (804 Nm). The peak torque is reached at around 2,200-2,500 rpm, when the two power sources reach their maximum potential. With a power-to-weight ratio of 481 hp/ton, the Artura has the third-best coefficient in McLaren’s lineup behind just the Elva and Senna.

Building on a winning formula, the Artura also uses a new multi-link rear suspension design that delivers significant dynamic advantages. For example, the lower wishbone is divided in two, while the track control arm is positioned in front of the rear axle rather than behind it as on previous McLarens. As a result, the rear toe stiffness is approximately 75 percent higher than in the 600LT.

Last but not least, the Pirelli tires of the Artura use a Bluetooth sensor attached to the inner side of the tire, constantly gathering data about the tire’s temperatures and pressure. This allows the supercar to be McLaren’s first car with a Track mode in which you can set up the tire temperatures on the system for monitoring purposes.