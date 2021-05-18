[UPDATE] During the livestream announcing the electrification agenda, a teaser for the all-electric Lamborghini was briefly shown. We have attached it above.

The year was 2014 when Lamborghini took the Paris Motor Show by storm with the unveiling of the Asterion. The concept paired a naturally aspirated V10 with a trio of electric motors to create a massive combined output of nearly 900 horsepower. It never made it to production as it wasn't until 2019 when the first electrified road-going model from Sant'Agata Bolognese broke cover as the Sián FKP 37.

Fast forward to May 2021, Lamborghini is announcing plans to halve CO 2 emissions by early 2025 by hybridizing all three models: Huracan, Aventador, and the Urus SUV. To get there, 2023 will see the introduction of the company's first series production hybrid to follow the limited-run Sián of which only 19 roadsters and 63 coupes are being assembled.

Gallery: Lamborghini Sian Roadster

13 Photos

An investment of more than €1.5 billion ($1.83B at current exchange rates) will be made in the next four years to electrify the product portfolio. Some of the funds will be put to good use in the development of carbon fiber technologies to offset the weight penalty caused by the extra hybrid-related hardware. By the end of 2024, all three models will feature some sort of electrical assistance.

During the second half of the decade, the lineup will grow to include a fourth model, one that will do away with the combustion engine altogether. Yes, Lamborghini is officially confirming today a pure EV will be launched after 2025. The company remains tight-lipped on whether it will be a two-door sports car or a more practical offering in the same vein as the SUV. Speaking of adding rear doors, we're still waiting for the sedan recipe used by the now 13-year-old Estoque concept to get a road-going correspondent.

While electrification is inevitable since Lamborghini certainly wants to meet tougher emissions restrictions to avoid paying hefty fines, purists mustn't worry. The Italian marque vows to make performance its "absolute priority" during the course of adding hybrids and an all-electric model.

Before that happens, a pair of V12-powered supercars are going to be announced later this year. Lamborghini says it will be celebrating the combustion engine in 2021 and 2022 by unveiling vehicles harkening back to the firm's "glorious history and iconic products of past and present."

Nothing is official at this point, but with the Countach LP500 celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, perhaps one of those V12 models will honor the iconic supercar. It would follow the Aventador-based Miura Homage unveiled in 2016 to mark half a century of what some consider the very first supercar.