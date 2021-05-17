Last year, the Chevy Silverado a bevy of upgrades for the 2021 model year, which includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a better towing capacity, and of course, the Multi-Flex Tailgate option.

The Bow Tie brand extends the tailgate upgrade to the Chevy Silverado HD, which will be available for 2022 model year units. Just like in the smaller Silverado 1500, the 2500HD and 3500HD will have the carryover feature, similar to GMC's Multipro Tailgate. The updates aren't limited to the tailgate, by the way, but we'll get to that later.

The 2022 Chevy Silverado HD's Multi-Flex Tailgate will get the same six unique functions found in the smaller truck for increased tailgate and bed usability. These functions, which are similar to the ones found in the GMC Sierra HD, include turning the tailgate into a standing workstation, a makeshift bed step with a 375-pound (170-kilogram) capacity, and everything in between. The video atop demonstrates the features, as with some visualization from the gallery above.

Yes, the Multi-Flex Tailgate can also be activated using the key fob or via the tailgate-mounted buttons – one for the full gate and another for the inner gate. Owners may also control the tailgate via the power tailgate buttons inside the cabin.

With that said, the Multi-Flex Tailgate will be offered on top of the Power Up/Down Tailgate option on the Silverado HD LT, LTZ, and High Country trims. It will be available on all 2022 Silverado HD models.

Chevrolet will also introduce a new exterior color for the upcoming model year update called Greenstone Metallic. The 2022 Chevy Silverado HD will be available this summer so if you're planning to buy a big Chevy truck, you might want to hold that off for a few weeks.