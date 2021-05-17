It’s fascinating how much trucks have changed over the years, even though the basics have remained the same. The cab is in the middle, sandwiched between the engine bay and bed, but automakers have done a remarkable job keeping the designs feeling new and fresh. The trucks of tomorrow will need to have their own, forward-thinking styling that doesn’t eat away at their functionality, and a new GM design sketch previews what that could look like.

Now, this isn’t a future product by any stretch, though it looks like a radical evolution of the current Chevy Silverado. The current truck’s angular front-end design is taken to the extreme in the sketch, toughened up with a gray aesthetic and thin-slit, C-shaped lighting elements. Fog lamps are pushed to the lower corners of the bumper. Sitting atop the aggressive front is an equally aggressive hood that sports hood extractors near the leading edge with plenty of creases for some styling definition.

The truck has thick fenders that create a square bulge along the side. It disappears into the rear fender haunches. The striking orange exterior paint is paired with a white roof, which looks really good in this combination. One of the more interesting features is the suicide doors, with the kick upward in the sheetmetal in the rear door adding some sportiness to the otherwise straight-edged greenhouse shape.

At the back is the truck bud, which isn’t surprising. Turn up the styling too much, and an automaker could lose the truck’s tried-and-true functionality. This is a sketch that looks like it could be turned into a real product, unlike other drawings from the GM Design Instagram account, which often look a bit too fanciful for the road. Chevy is readying an updated Silverado for the 2022 model year, but we doubt it’ll look anything like this.