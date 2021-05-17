Today’s car world is dominated by massive crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks. Increasingly stringent safety regulations and demanding consumers have propelled vehicle growth, but that wasn’t always the case. Sixty years ago, F.M.R. offered the TG 500, one of the fastest microcars ever. Its quirky, compact design makes it a head-turner, and it could be yours as it heads to auction, though it likely won’t be cheap.

The TG 500, aptly nicknamed the “Tiger,” was a culmination of years of microcar production before the company F.M.R. introduced the spritely runabout. Its foundation was the Messerschmitt KR 200 monocoque – a three-wheeled microcar from the former airplane maker – but F.M.R added a fourth wheel for better stability. The company also added larger brakes, larger headlights and taillights, and larger front suspension arms, though all of those paled in comparison to the larger engine.

Gallery: F.M.R. TG 500 “Tiger”

8 Photos

The term “fastest” is relative here because it still took the hopped-up microcar a long time to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour). It took 28 seconds, though its top speed was an impressive 78 mph (125 kph). The 494-cubic-centimeter, two-stroke, two-cylinder engine produced just 20.5 horsepower (15.3 kilowatts). That’s a pittance compared to today’s vehicles, but it was plenty for the microcar. F.M.R. even paired it with a four-speed manual gearbox with a reverse gear.

The two-seat microcar comes outfitted with dual side-view mirrors, sliding windows, and the “cheese dish” glass bubble roof. It also has quirks, like the airplane-style steering wheel and rear-mounted trunk rack that looks perfect for a single piece of carry-on luggage. The car is for sale through RM Sotheby’s, with the auction house estimating the TG 500 worth between $125,000 and $165,000. Those are big numbers for such a small car, but the car is also rare. RM believes this is one of 150 known survivors, which can increase that price tag.