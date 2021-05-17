New spy shots lend evidence to the rumor that the Toyota Corolla Cross is coming to the United States. The photos catch one wearing a speckled camouflaged pattern on the road in America.

Despite the name, the model doesn't look too much like the current Corolla. Rather than placing the grille low on the vehicle's face like on the existing sedan, the crossover has an opening higher on the front end and a separate lower fascia. The headlights have a smoother shape, too.

The Corolla Cross has fairly conventional styling in profile. There's subtle sculpting that adds some visual flourishes to the sides. The roofline has just a light arch that keeps it from appearing completely flat.

The rear is a bit more distinctive. It includes smoothly shaped taillights. The sculpting for the rear hatchback doesn't break any ground but fits the rest of the vehicle's look.

If the Corolla Cross has the same powertrains as the version available in Thailand, then the 1.8-liter four-cylinder would have a 1.8-liter four-cylinder with 140 horsepower (104 kilowatts) and 129 pound-feet (175 Newton-meters) of torque. A CVT sends the power to the front wheels.

There's also a hybrid version that adds an electric motor making 72 hp (54 kW) and 120 lb-ft (163 Nm), but the 1.8-liter engine has a lower output of 98 hp (73 kW) and 105 lb-ft (142 Nm). The total output of this setup isn't available.

According to a rumor from a Toyota insider, the Corolla Cross begins production in America in September 2021 at the automaker's factory in Alabama. It goes on sale for the 2022 model year.

What's not clear is where the Corolla Cross slots into Toyota's American lineup of crossovers. It rides on the TGNA-C platform, which is also underneath the CH-R.