The Toyota Pickup from the 1980s is an icon, made famous by its robust reliability. That’s due to its bare-bones nature, though not every truck from the era was a stripped-down, utilitarian workhorse. Some were well-optioned, like this 1981 Toyota DLX that’s up for auction through Mecum. It has a host of creature comforts for being an early 1980s model. It also sports the SR5 package and a manual gearbox, both of which add a dose of desirability.

The truck has been rebuilt, finished in the original high-gloss black paint paired with the correct silver and silver-gray sport stripes. Part of the truck’s robustness came from its engine, the coveted 2.4-liter 22R four-cylinder, which is what powers this example. But the truck offers much more than a kick-ass powertrain. Inside, passengers are greeted with air conditioning, bucket seats, a center console, a sliding rear window, and the factory-correct Fujitsu Ten AM/FM/Cassette stereo.

Gallery: 1981 Toyota DLX Pickup For Sale

8 Photos

On the outside, rear tube bumpers, front bumper guards, and a custom chrome bed-mounted roll bar with period-correct KC day lighter lights add to its off-road aesthetic. New 30x6-50 R tires sit at all four corners wrapped around polished aluminum rims. Another upgrade is the spray-in bedliner. Inside, the refurbishment restored the seats, which are covered with Toyota’s signature DLX cloth and vinyl upholstery. The dash sports wood appliqués, padded vinyl, and new lettering.

Power brakes and power steering make it a breeze to drive, too, with the four-wheel-drive system allowing it to go where it pleases. The truck looks impeccable inside and out, and its superb condition will only help its value. Mecum estimates the truck’s worth at $40,000 to $50,000, which would get you a new, feature-rich full-size pickup truck today, but it wouldn’t be as cool as this Toyota. The auction runs through May 24.