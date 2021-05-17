It’s probably safe to say the Ford Mustang is currently enjoying the best of times. With a 15.1 percent share of the global sports coupe market, the pony car was named the world's best-selling sports car for the second straight year and best-selling sports coupe for the sixth year in a row. The automaker even considered getting a Mustang to Antarctica and starting a fan club on the Earth's southernmost continent but the plans never passed beyond the discussion phase.

So, is there anything the Mustang needs to worry about? It turns out that the current-generation S550 Mustang is attracting older buyers and this trend has been going on for at least a decade now. In fact, the sports car’s average buyer has been getting older and Ford is well aware of that, though that's not necessarily worrying.

“The demographic is, yeah, they’re getting older,” Ford Mustang Marketing Manager Jim Owens told MuscleCarsAndTrucks in a recent interview. “The baby boomer generation that remembers the 60s fondly… it isn’t substantially getting larger, but it’s more about that psychographic, that type of personality that buys the Mustang, and that’s not age-dependent.”

Ford believes the Mustang is “a life stage.” Sure, the sports car is interesting to younger people too, but those just entering the workforce value different things - mostly practicality and affordability. And while an EcoBoost-powered Mustang doesn’t cost a fortune, the V8 models drive enthusiasm and a base Mustang GT currently has a starting price of $36,120.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: Review

35 Photos

“Mustang is a life stage vehicle… there’s a time in your life where a Mustang just isn’t that practical for you,” Ownes added. “Now, a Mach-E can change that… it’s more of a life stage. You come into it, then go to what you need for your life, then come back into a Mustang later.”