After an endless string of spy shots, BMW has kicked off the teaser campaign for the next-generation 2 Series Coupe. Still very much a rear-wheel-drive-based sports car, the compact coupe is featured in an extended photo gallery largely focusing on the hottest version due to be offered at launch. It's the M240i xDrive with its large trapezoidal exhausts, joined by a lesser trim (likey 230i) with a pair of circular tips.

The official teaser images don't reveal something we haven't seen before, but they serve as a good reminder the G42-generation 2er won't get the enlarged front kidney grille of its big-brother 4 Series Coupe. It retains the RWD proportions of its predecessor with a long hood and a chunky short rear, although we won't be too surprised if the new model is slightly larger.

Gallery: 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe camouflaged prototype teasers

110 Photos

From the relatively few specs released by BMW, we get to learn the M Performance version retains its inline-six engine, but now it's making 369 horsepower (275 kilowatts) channeled to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Compared to the model it replaces, it produces an additional 34 hp in a sports coupe set to have a nearly 50:50 weight distribution.

A rear-biased AWD system is being promised, along with a "fully variable locking effect generated by an electric motor." The rear axle gets an M sports differential and the car as a whole is about 12 percent stiffer than the model it replaces. Both front and rear axles benefit from wider tracks to lower body roll during high-speed cornering.

Stroke-dependent dampers come standard across the range and an adaptive M chassis is available at an additional cost, bringing electronically controlled dampers. BMW will also charge extra for the Variable Sports Steering system and says the redesigned body is significantly more aerodynamic than the outgoing 2 Series Coupe.

The new 2er is scheduled to enter production in late summer and should go on sale towards the end of the year. As for the M2, it's supposedly not coming out before 2023, so we're in for a long wait as production is apparently starting in December 2022. We have yet to see any spy shots of the 2 Series Convertible, meaning its future could be in doubt.