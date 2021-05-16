An unlikely German matchup but a fun one, nonetheless.

When talking about wagons versus coupes, the uninitiated would likely favor the swoopy body style when asked as to which one would win a drag race.

But we all know that that isn't true, especially if we're talking about the Audi RS6 Avant. The German long-roof performance vehicle is a quick and fast monster and in comparison with the BMW M4 Competition, the question is: can the Bimmer coupe keep up?

Archie Hamilton Racing on YouTube orchestrated a drag race between the two to settle the score.

No matter how much you hate the gigantic lungs of the BMW M4, you know that it has a lot to bring to the table in terms of performance. It is, after all, a fully-fledged M model from Munich.

At the M4 Competition's heart is the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine that makes 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. Unlike the BMW M4 Competition xDrive model released last April, the contender in the video above is the RWD version, which could pose as a disadvantage against the RS6 Avant with Quattro system.

Speaking of which, the Audi RS6 Avant, despite being heavier because of its all-wheel-drive system, has a massive power output gap to go with its all-paw advantage. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 can make up to 591 hp (441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of twists, numbers that the M4 Competition can't disregard especially in a straight-line race.

However, is this still true in a real-world setting? We all know that gearing also plays a huge part, among other things. More importantly, is the result the same in both rolling and standing start races? The video atop this page should settle the score.

Source: Archie Hamilton Racing (YouTube)

