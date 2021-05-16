The Lamborghini Urus is by no means a cheap vehicle. North of 200 grand, the Italian super SUV is what one-percenters would get if they want the heart-pumping performance of a Lamborghini but also needs the practicality of having five seats and a large room for cargo.

But if you're around the ballpark, what's stopping you from going further? Lamborghini's latest release for the Urus would probably whet the appetite of those who have the means, especially with two magical words in tow: carbon fiber.

The latest Lamborghini Accessori Originali on the menu are for the Urus, and there's a lot to choose from. Starting with something as mundane as a carbon-look car cover, you can already flaunt your super SUV even before removing the sheets. The list of carbon fiber parts covers the mirror caps and other details on the front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and rear lip spoiler – all part of the exterior carbon kit. You may also order two pairs of carbon rim badges for added pizzazz.

Opening the door, you can be greeted by carbon fiber scuff plates, which is only the beginning. A flurry of carbon fiber parts on the dashboard and center console are available as part of the interior carbon kit.

And it doesn't stop there. Lamborghini also releases an official engine cover made out of the said lightweight material, because why not? As I've said, if you're already buying a Urus, why stop with a base model? Besides, Lamborghini said that these carbon fiber parts are created to make your Urus even more unique.

Price, while irrelevant for those who can afford, isn't listed in the official release nor on the video uploaded on YouTube (embedded above).