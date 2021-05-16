Nothing escapes the interwebs, especially if the information comes from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, a website that can be accessed by the public. The latest cars to be homologated in the People's Republic are the facelifted BMW X3 and its electric sibling, the BMW iX3. These two models are yet to be revealed globally, but the homologation process in China gives them an early debut.

As always, our pals from Kolesa.ru release a set of unofficial renderings of the SAV combo, showing us what these two could look like in global production form.

Gallery: Facelifted BMW X3 Unofficial Renderings

2 Photos

As with the China-bound versions, the X3 in the renderings above carry the M Sport Package, which can be seen with the slightly aggressive styling and blacked-out trims employed. We're happy to report that the X3's grille isn't botched up at this point, so detractors don't need to complain in that regard.

There's a huge update on the facelifted model at the rear. As part of the Life Cycle Impulse, the X3 gets a redesigned taillights plus a huge pair of exhaust finishers that will replace the round tips of the outgoing model. Vertical air vents are also integrated within the rear bumper but as with a lot of vehicles these days, they're likely fake.

Interior changes are in order as well but unfortunately, those aren't included in these renderings. You can expect an update to the BMW iDrive infotainment system, though that's as much as we know about the cabin changes in the refreshed model.

BMW is scheduled to reveal the facelifted X3 and iX3 globally in June, though an exact date is yet to be announced. The update to the full X3 M model is expected by the end of the year or in early 2022.