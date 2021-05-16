Another day, another sighting of the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser without any covering. We've seen the full-size SUV and the entirety of its design while standing still, both in photos and on video. Now, watch it move around completely naked and oblivious of the fact that it's being filmed.

The spy video came from an Instagram post of Kurdistan Automotive Blog, which shows the supposed new Toyota Land Cruiser making a right-hand turn inside a gated compound. The location's unclear, though.

At this point, Toyota is having a hard time concealing the next version of the SUV, at least in the design department. We've already seen unofficial Land Cruiser renderings based on the leaked images, which should give us a near-accurate idea of how it would look at launch.

However, there are a few things we still don't know about the SUV such as its cabin design, but leaked technical drawings from April gave us a brief idea of the layout. Of note, it's expected that the next Land Cruiser will get a tablet-like infotainment screen atop its center console. A GR-branded on/off button may also happen, but that isn't a confirmation of a high-performance version.

Another unconfirmed info is the list of expected powertrains for the 2022 Land Cruiser. At this point, various reports said that there will be a variety of four- and six-cylinder engines, including a hybrid setup. A twin-turbo V8 could make an appearance on the top-spec trim, which could be shared with the next Lexus LX. On the other hand, other markets could get a twin-turbo 3.3-liter diesel instead.

The next Toyota Land Cruiser could hit daylight in 2022, but that remains unofficial at this point. Keep us in your tabs for the latest updates.