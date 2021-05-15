Buyers won't be impacted heavily.

The 2022 Chevy Equinox – the LS trim – will come at a starting MSRP of $26,995 including a $1,195 destination charge. Cars Direct believes that the higher price point is a result of the American automaker discontinuing the entry-level L trim.

Keen readers will note that this is $2,000 more than the 2021 Equinox L, but that would be an indirect comparison. The previous 2021 Equinox LS started at an MSRP of $27,595 which makes the current LS model look quite approachable. Despite there being no more L variant, all of the trim levels will actually receive a price cut.

Gallery: 2021 Chevrolet Equinox

2021 Chevrolet Equinox
60 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/K9V81/s6/2021-chevrolet-equinox.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/2MKQE/s6/2021-chevrolet-equinox.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/xWEKP/s6/2021-chevrolet-equinox.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/AMqNN/s6/2021-chevrolet-equinox.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/mG83q/s6/2021-chevrolet-equinox.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/8MoY3/s6/2021-chevrolet-equinox.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/oV3yE/s6/2021-chevrolet-equinox.jpg

This means that the LT trim is down $700 from $28,795 to $28,095 and the range-topping Equinox Premier is down $500 from $32,695 to $32,195. Therefore, when you take a closer look at the numbers, this price increase actually isn’t a massive deal.

It’s no surprise that things get complicated in a hurry when looking at the semantics. To offer some perspective, General Motors introduced a number of base models in 2015 to undercut the competition. While it was initially successful, entry-level models including the Equinox L were excluded from price incentives. This means that these types of vehicles were mostly used as pawns for advertising purposes.

Best Seller List:

best selling cars 2020 Best-Selling Cars, Trucks, And SUVs In 2020
gmc terrain chevy equinox engine 2022 GMC Terrain And Chevy Equinox Getting 2.0-Liter Turbo Engine

Sure, the mild ok increase may push away buyers that are looking for a set of wheels at the lowest possible number. However, it could be a great incentive for repeat customers that are looking for a slight upgrade. Cars Direct noted a “percentage off” deal where you could potentially buy an Equinox LS, receive $3,500 off MSRP, and spend $1,000 less than you would for the 2021 L model – which isn’t eligible for any incentives.

Source: Cars Direct

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com