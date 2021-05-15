Prepare yourself for thirteen minutes of automotive fascination. The team over at DK Engineering TV created an in-depth guide into the incredibly rare Porsche GT1 Straßenversion homologation special that our best glimpse into this rare vehicle. Have you ever wondered how to check the oil in a Porsche GT1 or how to open the rear clamshell? Well, today is your lucky day as we get to learn every little detail about this incredible car.

In the mid-1990s Porsche decided it wanted to compete in the top level of sports car racing and intended to join the BPR Global GT Series. The series was previously dominated by cars like the McLaren F1 and Ferrari F40 which represented some of the highest performing road cars at the time. To enter into the series a production run of at least 25 examples was required which resulted in a small run of Porsche GT Straßenversion or street version in English.

Instead of building a racecar from a road car, Porsche decided to develop a perfect racing car and then build a small production run on street versions to meet regulations. This mode of thinking shocked competitors who were quickly outclassed by Porsche’s purpose-built GT1 race car.

The Porsche GT1 Straßenversion was powered by a water-cooled twin-turbo flat-6 engine that produced 592 horsepower (441 Kilowatts). This impressive engine was mated to a 6-speed manual transmission that routed all of the power to the massive rear tires. The front chassis was based on the 993 911 while the rear chassis came from the 962 racecar.

This unique part of Porsche history is something you don’t see every day especially in the detail shown by DK Engineering TV’s user guide video. The inner workings of the Porsche GT1 Straßenversion is a special mashup of Porsche 911 993 touches coupled with 996 generation exterior styling back by proven racecar platforms and we get to see every single inch.