Truth be told, the Toyota Hilux is one of the toughest pickup trucks in the market. That's more true when you're talking about the older models that date back to the '80s and '90s, which made this Toyota Tacoma cousin earn a nickname of being indestructible?

But just how tough a Toyota Hilux really is? WhistlinDiesel on YouTube wants to find out, so the crazy folks from that channel took a fifth-generation example up for a durability test. The example seems to have been imported, mind you, since the driver's on the right side.

The durability test aimed to employ all the beating and abuse the Hilux could get in decades of use, all cramped in one day. Starting with something as mundane as slamming the doors, the front passenger side gave up easily, but the rear one took up to 1,000 cycles of hard slams – and still live through them.

That's not to say that there weren't damages, though. Door panels started to give up, along with the rubber trimmings. The tailgate got the same amount of beating too, but it survived the ordeal with flying colors.

But those are just part of the iceberg's tip. WhistlinDiesel subjected the Hilux to an extreme off-road stint, which could have easily destroyed its suspension. Worse, a pallet of cinderblocks was loaded onto the bed, something that's way beyond this midsize truck's payload capacity.

Then again, these were just minor tests, and you have to witness the rest for yourself through the video embedded on top. They were grueling tests that were hard to watch, a car's worst nightmare even.

Are you convinced that the Hilux is indestructible? Let us know what you think via the comments section below.