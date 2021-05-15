Out of all the sea of tuners out there, Mansory has made a name for itself for its outrageous creations. Wild colors combinations, outlandish body kits, and over-the-top cabin appointments are the name of Mansory's game, giving it a reputation as a German tuner that doesn't believe in subtle styling.

That isn't the case with Mansory's latest creation, though. Announced over at its social media account, the firm introduces the Mansory Bentayga MY 2021. As you would have guessed, it's based on the facelifted Bentley Bentayga that debuted last year – and boy it looks gorgeous.

Maybe it's just us or the black-on-black theme with red accents that make this Mansory creation look badass, or the fact that the wide-body conversion and 23-inch glossy wheels just connive perfectly. Of course, all add-on parts are made out of carbon fiber.

Inside, this is where it gets a little loud. The full leather upholstery comes in a black and red theme – a little devilish, we must say. It also comes with a number of carbon fiber parts added to boost the expensive aura. Whether you like the whole ensemble or not depends on your taste.

At the heart of this Mansory creation is a tuned version of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 of the refreshed Bentley Bentayga, which makes 542 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) in stock form.

After a complete engine conversion (new turbos, airbox, sport exhaust system with high-performance catalytic converters), the V8 now produces 750 hp (559 kW) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of twists – numbers that are way above what the W12-powered Bentayga SpeedBentayga Speed offers.

Price isn't listed on the social media post nor is it available on Mansory's website, but we're pretty sure if you're among the one-percenters who want to buy one, you know who to contact.