The Toyota Previa already has a cult following in North America. For those unaware, this egg-shaped minivan graced the US market from 1990 through 1997, and yes, it's a mid-engine machine. Not only is its 2.4-liter engine in the middle, but on some models like the 1997 LE seen here, it's supercharged to boot. Normally, such a layout is reserved for svelte sports cars, so of course it makes sense to give this Previa a cool camper conversion.

That's exactly what we see in this video from OttoEx on YouTube. The foundation is a top-of-the-line LE All-Trac, which itself is a sought-after machine as it represents the pinnacle of Previa evolution in the States with full-time all-wheel drive and the supercharged engine. The video doesn't mention power upgrades, but to make this camper a true off-grid machine, the suspension is thoroughly reworked with a three-inch lift, a rear axle from a Toyota Tacoma, coilover suspension in front, and larger mud-terrain tires. It's not a rock crawler, but it should be plenty capable of stepping off the beaten path for an unplugged getaway.

To that end, the camper conversion is ready for off-grid living. The roof rack incorporates 175 watts of solar power, which charges batteries to run the small refrigerator, diesel heater, and a handful of lights. A small hand-operated stainless sink resides behind the passenger seat, with simple jugs for fresh and gray water underneath. A broad countertop with storage spans the driver side of the van, with a large lounge at the back that folds down to a bed. A plywood subfloor is covered with vinyl flooring, and with the rear gate opened up there's access to additional storage as well as the electrical systems and diesel tank.

The van was built for a customer who had a specific budget, and while a price is never mentioned, we're assuming it's a bang-for-buck endeavor. We'll also assume the likelihood of seeing another mid-engine Previa motorhome on the trails and campgrounds of America is virtually nill, which arguably makes this cool conversion priceless.