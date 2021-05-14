There have been well over 100 cars to appear in the Fast and Furious franchise, exposing the stars to a plethora of makes and models. Series lead Vin Diesel has sat in the driver seat of a number of them, but which was his favorite? A new Supercar Blondie video has the YouTuber interviewing the man himself where he divulges which car he loved the most, and it isn’t the iconic black Dodge Charger. But his fave does appear in the first movie.

According to Diesel, his most favorite car from the franchise is the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS he drives at the end of 2001’s The Fast and The Furious when he’s in Mexico. Diesel says, “Obviously, the Charger has sentimental value, but there’s a 70s Chevelle that was always important to me as well.” The red Chevelle with black stripes and mysteriously vanishing side mirrors is seen in the post-credit scene.

It’s a bit crazy to think that after nine movies – F9 is set to premiere in the US on June 25 – Diesel’s favorites are from 20 years ago. The new movie is expected to add to the franchise’s stable of wild machines, with a mid-mounted Dodge Charger making an appearance. It’s heavily modified at the rear, the coupe sporting massive hips. It stars alongside a jet-powered Pontiac Fiero, which appears to be heading to space.

The franchise has seen countless cars grace the big screen, with several becoming icons in their own right, like the purple Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder from 2 Fast 2 Furious or the orange Toyota Supra from the first installment. There’s no shortage of great candidates vying to be Diesel’s favorite. The new F9 looks to be jammed-packed with even more cars, though they appear to be a bit more fanciful than in previous installments. Either way, grab the popcorn for more automotive action.

