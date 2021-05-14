Active aerodynamics have become quite common on road-going cars, especially performance-oriented ones. This tech gives the car the ability to change its shape when needed, providing maximum downforce or maximum slipperiness for maximum performance. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that one of Porsche’s super machines sports the tech, as a new video appears to show the active rear wing in action on the upcoming 911 GT3 RS.

The video shows the coupe cruising on the highway, but the important part happens just before the video ends when the rear wing changes shape. The video isn’t the greatest quality, but the changing wing is clearly visible. However, it’s difficult to determine what exactly it’s doing. It looks like it’s similar to the DRS (Drag Reduction System) found on Formula 1 cars, but we’d need a closer look to be certain of its entire function, as it looks to be functioning as an airbrake in this instance.

We don’t get to see much of the car – the video only shows it from the rear – but previous spy shots have provided a full look at the performance Porsche. The test vehicles we’ve seen so far have worn plastic cladding over the important bits, hiding the styling underneath. We expect the new GT3 RS to wear aggressive front and rear bumpers, a hood with air extractors, and fender vents, which will complement the massive wing the company can’t hide from curious eyes.

Powering the car should be Porsche’s naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine. It should make more than the 502 horsepower (374 kilowatts) and 346 pound-feet (469 Newton-meters) of torque the mill makes in the non-RS variant. The PDK will be the only gearbox available. We don’t know when Porsche will reveal the GT3 RS, though a reveal as late as early 2022 wouldn’t be a surprise. We may be waiting a bit for the full rundown.