One of the oldest SUVs on sale, the fourth-generation Mitsubishi Pajero has been around since 2006. However, most of its underpinnings date back to 1999 when the third-gen model came out, so it's safe to say the off-roader was getting a bit long in the tooth. The Final Edition marked the end of the road for the reputable SUV at home in Japan back in 2019, and now production has ended for good.

As a matter of fact, Mitsu hasn't been making the Pajero at the plant in Sakahogi, Japan since March and the swan song is a 2022MY Final Edition for Australia. 800 units are heading Down Under, all with seven seats and available across the local GLS, GLX, and Exceed versions. Regardless of the trim level, under the hood is a turbodiesel 3.2-liter four-cylinder engine producing 189 horsepower (141 kilowatts) and 325 pound-feet (441 Newton-meters) of torque sent to both axles via a five-speed automatic transmission.

Essentially, it's a regular Pajero with the 88-liter fuel tank and equipped with extra accessories fitted at Australian dealers. These include a hood protector, carpet floor mats, cargo lip cover, and a leather-wrapped owner's manual and service book. Other minor "upgrades" include a rubber cargo liner and the compulsory Final Edition badging. Going for the flagship Exceed adds a leather interior, brushed aluminum pedals, and a sunroof.

Widely regarded as one of the best 4x4 SUVs in the world, the Pajero has been around since 1981 and has generated more than 3.3 million sales in its 40-year run. The name will live on with the smaller Pajero Sport, which is based on the Mitsubishi Triton/L200/Strada, Fiat Fullback, and Ram 1200 pickup trucks.