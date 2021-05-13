The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a superb performance machine, but the minds at Techart like to take things a bit further than what the Turbo S offers. In 2016, the tuner introduced the GTstreet R, a 711-horsepower model with a host of visual and performance upgrades. It will have a successor, as a new batch of spy shots have captured a lightly camouflaged test vehicle parked on the streets of Stuttgart, showing off its aggressive styling to the world.

The car wears camouflage over the rear fascia and front hood, which is where the bulk of the tweaks hide. The coupe sports a new front bumper with improved aerodynamics thanks to a new design and new carbon-fiber flaps. The hood is also different, sporting large GT3-like air inlets. This will help reduce front-end lift at high speeds. Those tweaks are corralled by wider front fenders, which also wear their own aggressive vents.

The rear will get a more aggressive bumper that sits above a new diffuser, which houses a pair of massive, center-exit exhaust pipes. The biggest change at the back, though, is the active carbon-fiber spoiler. The wide and wild wing will help improve downforce even further. The tuned 911 also wears new wheels – Formula VI Race wheels equipped with (likely) carbon-fiber aerodynamics discs. The interior of this test vehicle wasn’t modified, though the final product will likely have Techart’s touches throughout. The previous GTstreet R had sport seats, handcrafted refinements, and other tweaks.

Those new looks will also get new power. The Techart GTstreet R is expected to deliver 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 900 Newton-meters (1,220 pound-feet) of torque. There’s a second power stage expected to produce around 800 hp (596 kW). Techart has scheduled a reveal, but one should happen in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.