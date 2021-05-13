We know the Tesla Model S is quick, even when not pounding the pavement in Ludicrous mode. The upgraded Model S Plaid is even quicker, with Tesla claiming it can reach 60 mph in under two seconds. Those claims are as yet unproven since Plaid models still haven't reached customers, but at least one source claims to have inside info on quarter-mile performance. If the info is true, The Model S Plaid will be the world's quickest production car.

The source is Drive Tesla Canada, but before we go further, know that we've been unable to verify any of the claims made in the report. That's noteworthy because Drive Tesla Canada is citing an anonymous source, so there's plenty of he-said-she-said happening here. Still, we know the Model S Plaid will be exceedingly quick with over 1,000 horsepower driving all four wheels, so it's not as if this claim is as far-reaching as Elon Musk's Roadster, which is currently orbiting the sun between Earth and Mars.

What is the claim exactly? According to the report, A Model S Plaid made a 9.23-second quarter-mile pass at Autoclub Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield, California. The speed across the line was 152.16 mph, but nothing else is known about the run or the car. Was this done on street tires or race rubber? Was the car a standard production model with a full interior? With everything being unofficial there's no way to tell, and there's no video of the run, either.

Tesla does list a quarter-mile time of 9.23 seconds at 155 mph on its website, so there's certainly some validity to the claims in this report. Of course, Dodge famously claimed its Challenger SRT Demon could run a 9.65-second quarter-mile time, but replicating that in the real world proved nearly impossible. Being electric, the Model S isn't susceptible to the same atmospheric conditions that can affect gasoline engine power, and its all-wheel-drive system should allow for more consistent launches.

In short, we're very keen to see if the Model S Plaid lives up to Tesla's promises once production cars reach owners. That could finally happen in July.