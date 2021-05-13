The Honda Civic is all-new for 2022. Outside, you'll find a fresh shape that's a bit more conservative compared to the outgoing model, while inside you'll see a handsome greenhouse with more technology. One thing Honda didn't share during the big reveal on April 28 was pricing, but the cat could be out of the bag thanks to alleged pricing info leaked online.

Specifically, the information comes from the forums at CivicXI.com. A post from a forum administrator claims the pricing comes from a Honda communication to dealerships, and it's supported with a couple of photos showing a computer screen with Civic prices and an on-sale date of June 16. Motor1.com contacted Honda to confirm this information, but a response wasn't received at the time of this article posting. We'll of course drop an update when we hear back.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Honda Civic shop now

If the pricing is accurate, expect only minor increases on most Civic trim levels starting with the LX at $21,700. Here's a quick breakdown of alleged 2022 starting prices versus 2021 pricing.

Trim (Sedan Only) 2022 Price 2021 Price Difference LX $21,700 $21,250 +$450 Sport $23,100 $23,050 +$50 EX $24,700 $24,400 +$300 Touring $28,300 $28,300 No Change

It's not uncommon to see a year-over-year price increase in the auto industry, especially when it involves a completely new vehicle. 2022 marks the 11th generation for the Honda Civic, with the new sedan being ever-so-slightly larger both in length and wheelbase. Powertrain options are carryover, however, with the base engine being a 2.0-liter four-cylinder generating 158 horsepower (118 kilowatts). EX and Touring models receive the turbocharged 1.5-liter four, though it now generates 180 hp (134 kW). A CVT is the only transmission option.

It should be noted that this pricing structure only applies to sedan models. Hatchbacks and the performance-oriented Civic Si will come later, as will a new Civic Type R.